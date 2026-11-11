“Napenda Bila “SI-DIH” - Gen-Z lady stuns social media users with her bold confession amid rising cases of Kaswende and Homa Kubwa (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - A Gen-Z lady has captured attention online after making a bold confession about her bedroom preferences.
In a video circulating on social media, the
lady openly admitted that she likes it without “Si-Dih”, leaving many social
media users stunned by her daring revelation.
The debate comes amid growing concerns over
the rise of “kaswende” and “homa kubwa”, with netizens reminding her that she
needs to be careful.
As they say, “streets ni chafu”, and without
taking the necessary precautions, anyone can become a victim.
Watch the video.
Gen-Z lady stuns netizens with her bold confession https://t.co/4OsXkiONOs— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 11, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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