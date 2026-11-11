“Napenda Bila “SI-DIH” - Gen-Z lady stuns social media users with her bold confession amid rising cases of Kaswende and Homa Kubwa (VIDEO)





Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - A Gen-Z lady has captured attention online after making a bold confession about her bedroom preferences.

In a video circulating on social media, the lady openly admitted that she likes it without “Si-Dih”, leaving many social media users stunned by her daring revelation.

The debate comes amid growing concerns over the rise of “kaswende” and “homa kubwa”, with netizens reminding her that she needs to be careful.

As they say, “streets ni chafu”, and without taking the necessary precautions, anyone can become a victim.

Watch the video.

Gen-Z lady stuns netizens with her bold confession https://t.co/4OsXkiONOs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.