Murang’a Water Director Eng. DANIEL NG’ANG’A’s side-chick turned baby mama, MILKA KARANJA, cries out, accuses him of intimidating people helping their ailing son - “Eng., Ulikuwa Wapi for 6 Years?”







Thursday, November 5, 2026 - Milka Karanja, the baby mama of Murang’a Water Director Eng. Daniel Ng’ang’a, has taken to social media to accuse him of using his money and influence to intimidate her and people willing to help their ailing son.

In a series of emotional posts, Milka said she was seeking help from Kenyans to facilitate treatment for their son, Trevor, who needs medical support, including treatment in India.

She questioned why the director would take legal action against people willing to stand with the child and help give him a chance at treatment.

“I am the one seeking help from Kenyans because my son is sick and needs support. Why would you take legal action against people who are willing to stand with your own child and help give him a chance at treatment?” she posed.

Milka further claimed that she had carried the responsibility of raising and caring for Trevor for years without his father's support, insisting that she would not be intimidated or silenced.

In another post, she questioned where Ng’ang’a had been for the past six years, alleging that he had barely been present in their son’s life.

She also wondered why he would oppose well-wishers helping take Trevor to India for treatment while failing to personally support the child.

“Eng ulikuwa wapi 6yrs? So hutaki Trevor Karanja aende India kwa nini?” she posed.

Milka said she would continue speaking out until her son receives the medical assistance he desperately needs, urging the director to put their differences aside and prioritise the child's life.

Check out her posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.