Mguu Niponye! The moment chaos broke out as President RUTO was attending the Maa Cultural Festival in Narok (VIDEO)





Saturday, November 14, 2026 - The annual Maa Cultural Festival was thrown into disarray after supporters allied to Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo clashed at Sekenani Gate in Narok West.

The dramatic confrontation reportedly erupted shortly after President William Ruto arrived at the festival, turning what was supposed to be a colourful cultural celebration into scenes of chaos.

In a video circulating online, attendees are seen scampering for safety as the rival groups engage in a fierce confrontation, with some individuals hurling chairs at each other.

Several chairs were overturned in the ensuing commotion as frightened festival-goers scrambled to get away from the violence.

The Maa Cultural Festival brings together members of the Maa community to celebrate their shared heritage, traditions and cultural identity.

However, the confrontation between the rival political camps threatened to overshadow the cultural event, particularly given the presence of President Ruto.

Watch the video.

Mguu Niponye! The moment chaos broke out as President RUTO was attending the Maa Cultural Festival in Narok https://t.co/wecMl9HDJG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.