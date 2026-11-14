LADY’s big Nyash turns heads along the streets - Is this natural? (VIDEO)

Saturday, November 14, 2026 - A curvy lady left passersby stealing glances after she was captured walking along the streets in a figure-hugging dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure.
In
the video circulating on social media, the well-endowed woman is seen going
about her errands, seemingly unaware of the attention she is attracting from
members of the public.
Despite
the attention, the lady remained unbothered, confidently walking along the
streets as she went about her business.
Watch
the video.
Some Girls are fully Blessed https://t.co/uvCBA1K6TK— ANN_BRESH (@ann_bresh7) November 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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