LADY’s big Nyash turns heads along the streets - Is this natural? (VIDEO)





Saturday, November 14, 2026 - A curvy lady left passersby stealing glances after she was captured walking along the streets in a figure-hugging dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure.

In the video circulating on social media, the well-endowed woman is seen going about her errands, seemingly unaware of the attention she is attracting from members of the public.

Despite the attention, the lady remained unbothered, confidently walking along the streets as she went about her business.

Watch the video.

Some Girls are fully Blessed https://t.co/uvCBA1K6TK — ANN_BRESH (@ann_bresh7) November 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.