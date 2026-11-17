



Monday, November 16, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a machete-wielding gang ambushed a man and his friends before making away with a Nissan Note in Eldoret.

In the footage, the gang is seen accosting the victims while brandishing machetes, leaving them with little room to defend themselves.

Two of the victims manage to flee for their lives, leaving their friend behind to face the armed gang.

Sensing danger, the stranded victim surrenders as the gang members move in, get into the vehicle, and start ransacking it.

In a shocking twist, one of the gang members bundles the victim into their getaway vehicle as his accomplices drive off with the stolen Nissan Note.

The victim was later dumped along the way, but the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle remain unknown.

Watch the footage.

KCJ 595R BLACK NISSAN NOTE Help us circulate and find it. https://t.co/EYczKEf6US — Anjeyo E. Ananda (@anj_116_) November 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.