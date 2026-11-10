Kwa Kina Ndoa - Tenants treated to drama as man and wife fight! Wife cries for help as husband strangles her (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - Tenants were treated to a dramatic incident after a domestic dispute between a husband and wife turned violent outside their rented house.
An
amateur video recorded by a tenant from a balcony shows the man overpowering
his wife and pinning her to the ground as the ugly confrontation unfolded.
The
helpless woman is heard screaming for help, claiming that her husband was
trying to kill her as he continued assaulting her.
“Ananiua!”
(He is killing me), she screams in the disturbing footage as the neighbours
watch the confrontation.
The
incident comes amid growing concerns over domestic violence, with several
disputes between couples escalating into physical confrontations, sometimes
with tragic consequences.
Watch the video.
Kwa Kina Ndoa! https://t.co/bHCbv7pBH6— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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