CCTV captures an armed gang that trailed an Mpesa LADY and snatched a bag containing Ksh 200,000 from her - She was opening the business (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment an Mpesa attendant was accosted by an armed gang and robbed of KSh200,000 in a daring morning robbery.

The victim was preparing to open her Mpesa shop when the gang struck, unaware that the criminals had trailed her.

In the CCTV footage, one of the gang members is seen brandishing a firearm as his accomplice approaches the woman and snatches her handbag containing the cash.

The thugs then make a quick getaway with the money, leaving the terrified Mpesa attendant badly shaken.

Police are expected to review the CCTV footage to identify the suspects and launch a manhunt to bring the gang members to justice.

Watch the robbery as captured by CCTV.

CCTV captures an armed gang that trailed an Mpesa LADY and snatched a bag containing Ksh 200,000 from her https://t.co/bE6t8vrRHJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.