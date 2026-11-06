Intoxicated youths involved in a fatal crash along a busy road in Kisii - The car was literally flying (PHOTOs)





Friday, November 6, 2026 - A group of youths was involved in a fatal accident along a busy road in Kisii, with reports emerging that they were driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to a motorist, the ill-fated car overtook him at Getai and pushed him off the road, forcing him to give way.

“This car overtook carelessly at Getai, pushed me off-road as I gave way.

"Otherwise angepita na mimi. He was literally flying and very reckless.

"That was about 6pm or somewhere close to that time,” the motorist wrote, revealing what happened before the accident.

Photos shared online show the ill-fated car, which was badly damaged during the accident after ramming into a tree.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.