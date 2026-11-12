Inside job? How a man was robbed of Ksh 950,000 after withdrawing the money from DTB Bank TRM branch







Thursday, November 12, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations after a Nairobi resident lost KSh950,000 in a daring daylight robbery shortly after withdrawing the money from DTB Bank's TRM Mall branch.

According to an OB report, the victim, a resident of Kiambu, had withdrawn the cash from the bank on Tuesday before driving to a car garage in Ridgeways.

He reportedly parked his Toyota Prado along the road before entering the garage to check on another vehicle that was undergoing repairs.

However, while inside the premises, he was alerted that someone had broken into his parked vehicle.

He rushed outside and reportedly spotted a white saloon car being driven away from the scene.

Upon inspecting his Prado, he discovered that the left passenger-side window had been smashed and the KSh950,000 he had withdrawn from the bank was missing.

Police officers visited the scene and commenced investigations into the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the robbery have raised questions about whether the victim was trailed from the bank or whether the suspects had prior knowledge that he was carrying a substantial amount of cash.

In a public appeal, detectives called on anyone with relevant information to assist with the investigation.

They particularly urged the bank to provide CCTV footage that could help establish what happened during and after the cash withdrawal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.