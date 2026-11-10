“If I Die He Should be Held Responsible”- ESTHER GITHENDU cries out on social media and accuses her banker husband of infidelity! Claims he has abandoned family responsibilities







Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - Esther Githendu has sparked concern after publicly accusing her husband, identified as Kitavi, of subjecting her to emotional distress and abandoning his family responsibilities.

In a series of emotional posts, Esther claimed that her marriage had become unbearable, warning that if anything happened to her, her husband should be held responsible for her death.

She went further to mention her elder son, saying that if he returned home and failed to find her, he should be shown the man she blames for pushing her into depression.

Esther also accused Kitavi of prioritising legal battles and police involvement over the welfare of their young children, particularly their school fees.

“So Kitavi, you can afford to pay lawyers and ask police to look for me as if I am a terrorist, but you can't afford to pay school fees? Maajabu haya,” she wrote.

She questioned why her husband had instructed lawyers to contact her guardian and elder sister, suggesting that he was determined to push her out of the picture.

The mother of young children insisted that she was not ready to leave her matrimonial home, despite the pressure, declaring that she would not be intimidated.

Esther also appeared to allude to marital infidelity, claiming that her husband may have been preparing space for one of his side chicks.

Check out the posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.