Sunday, November 22, 2026 - Renowned rapper Julius Owino, better known as Juliani, has left social media buzzing after sharing a photo of himself goofing around with his wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, accompanied by a cryptic message.
In the photo, Juliani is seen
taking a selfie with the former Machakos County First Lady as the two enjoy
some playful moments together.
He captioned the photo, “Huyu Bibi Si Mchezo,”
seemingly hinting that Lillian is not one to be taken lightly.
The cryptic caption sparked
speculation among X users, with netizens wondering what the rapper meant as
they reacted to the photo and his cheeky message.
The couple appeared to be in
a playful mood, but Juliani’s caption left social media users reading between
the lines.
Check this out.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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