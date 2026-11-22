



Sunday, November 22, 2026 - Renowned rapper Julius Owino, better known as Juliani, has left social media buzzing after sharing a photo of himself goofing around with his wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, accompanied by a cryptic message.

In the photo, Juliani is seen taking a selfie with the former Machakos County First Lady as the two enjoy some playful moments together.

He captioned the photo, “Huyu Bibi Si Mchezo,” seemingly hinting that Lillian is not one to be taken lightly.

The cryptic caption sparked speculation among X users, with netizens wondering what the rapper meant as they reacted to the photo and his cheeky message.

The couple appeared to be in a playful mood, but Juliani’s caption left social media users reading between the lines.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST.