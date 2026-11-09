Hii Ni Church Ama Club? - VIDEO of congregants pulling club-like dance moves during a church service sparks reactions! Women were even shaking NYASH





Monday, November 9, 2026 - Pastor Victor Kanyari’s Salvation Healing Ministries church, located along Kangundo Road, has once again courted controversy online after church members were captured on camera pulling club-dance moves.

In the video, both male and female congregants are seen dancing as a dancehall secular riddim plays in the background.

Some women were seen shaking nyash, leaving many wondering whether such dance moves are appropriate in a church setting.

Watch the video.

Hii Ni Church Ama Club? https://t.co/dVRu1digL2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.