Hii Ni Church Ama Club? - VIDEO of congregants pulling club-like dance moves during a church service sparks reactions! Women were even shaking NYASH

Monday, November 9, 2026 - Pastor Victor Kanyari’s Salvation Healing Ministries church, located along Kangundo Road, has once again courted controversy online after church members were captured on camera pulling club-dance moves.
In
the video, both male and female congregants are seen dancing as a dancehall
secular riddim plays in the background.
Some
women were seen shaking nyash, leaving many wondering whether such dance moves
are appropriate in a church setting.
Watch
the video.
Hii Ni Church Ama Club? https://t.co/dVRu1digL2— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 9, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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