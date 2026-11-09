Alarm raised over a notorious gang moving around in a private vehicle harassing business people while impersonating Deputy DCIO Buru Buru (PHOTOs)





Monday, November 9, 2026 - An alarm has been raised over a notorious gang of three men moving around Nairobi's Eastlands in a private vehicle, harassing and extorting money from businesspeople while impersonating senior police officers.

According to an undercover police officer, the gang has been using a Toyota Axio with registration number KDN 734W to intimidate business owners and members of the public in several neighbourhoods.

The areas affected include Kariobangi South, Umoja 2, Umoja 3, Mowlem, Dandora and Kariobangi North.

The suspects reportedly introduce themselves as officers working under the Deputy DCIO Buruburu.

In other instances, they claim to be police officers attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) or the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) before demanding money from unsuspecting business people.

Their criminal activities have reportedly caused significant financial losses to local traders, prompting an undercover officer to alert colleagues and urge them to be on high alert.

Members of the public have also been urged to share any information that could help investigators track down the gang.

See their photos.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.