Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Former Citizen TV anchor Kanze Dena’s husband, Nick Mararo, is at the centre of cheating allegations, with claims emerging that he has been involved in extramarital affairs with multiple women.
According
to a source, Nick has been cheating on the seasoned media personality with
several women, despite their hyped marriage.
The
source further claims that Kanze has continued tolerating his womanising ways
to save face.
Kui
Kamau has now been identified as one of Kanze’s side chicks.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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