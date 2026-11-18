





Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Former Citizen TV anchor Kanze Dena’s husband, Nick Mararo, is at the centre of cheating allegations, with claims emerging that he has been involved in extramarital affairs with multiple women.

According to a source, Nick has been cheating on the seasoned media personality with several women, despite their hyped marriage.

The source further claims that Kanze has continued tolerating his womanising ways to save face.

Kui Kamau has now been identified as one of Kanze’s side chicks.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



