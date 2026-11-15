ERIC OMONDI raises Ksh 8.8 million in under 24 hours for ailing BRYSTON, the boy Prophet DAVID OWUOR claimed to have healed of leprosy – Is religion becoming a scam?





Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Popular comedian and aspiring politician Eric Omondi has earned widespread praise on social media after raising an impressive KSh8.8 million for Bryston Makokha, the young boy who has been battling a rare skin disease.

Taking to social media, Omondi announced that the fundraising drive had hit KSh8.8 million in less than 24 hours, thanking Kenyans for their overwhelming generosity and continued support.

He also shared a breakdown of how the money will be spent, revealing that the family will get a three-bedroom house, while a separate two-bedroom house will be built for Bryston.

The funds will also cater for the boy's mother's medical needs, including hospital check-ups and an operation.

In addition, Omondi announced plans to establish a KSh2 million education trust fund for Bryston and his siblings to secure their future and ensure they have access to education.

The comedian further revealed that they intend to set up a sustainable business for the family to help them generate income and become financially independent.

Bryston has attracted public attention after controversial prophet David Owuor paraded him at a crusade three years ago and lied that he healed him of leprosy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.