City Slay Queen BECKY spends Ksh 381, 950 in a single night at Kasarani’s Triple X Lounge! See receipt! Na Ni Karembo! Hii Pesa Inatoka Wapi?





Sunday, November 15, 2026 - City slay queen Becky flexed her financial muscles at Kasarani’s Triple X Lounge, spending a whopping KSh381,950 on expensive drinks in one night.

Becky shared a video showing herself partying hard and flaunting bottles of pricey liquor as she enjoyed her night out at the popular entertainment joint.

By the time she left the club, she had spent close to KSh400,000 on drinks, leaving social media users stunned by her extravagant spending.

She then shared a receipt detailing the cost of the different drinks she bought at the club.

The receipt has since sparked reactions online, with some users marvelling at her spending power while others questioned how she could splash such a huge amount on alcohol in one night.

Check this out.













DJ BECKY spends a whopping KSh 381,950 on expensive drinks in one night at Kasarani’s Triple X Lounge! https://t.co/UXlKcsqbp5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.