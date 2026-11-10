





Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - Bishop Kathy Kiuna has offered her followers a glimpse into the luxury private jet she travelled in to attend Charlene Ruto’s wedding in Tanzania.

Kathy shared a video on Instagram, capturing moments from the flight, including the aircraft’s exterior, spacious cabin, and refreshments served during the journey.

Painted white and blue, the private jet featured a luxurious interior fitted with spacious beige leather seats and polished brown wooden tables.

The seating arrangement gave the cabin an intimate yet sophisticated feel, offering passengers ample room to relax during the trip.

Kathy appeared delighted by the experience, recording herself aboard the aircraft and giving her followers a tour of the impressive cabin.

Accompanying her on the trip was Reverend Julian Kyula, founder of Rhema Feast, alongside her daughter Vanessa Kiuna and other passengers.

Reflecting on the experience, Kathy expressed gratitude for what she described as divine favour, writing: “Favour is just that. You can’t explain it. It is what it is.”

The group travelled to Mwanza, Tanzania, for the November 6 wedding of Charlene Ruto, daughter of President William Ruto, and Tanzanian businessman Isaya Yunge.

The high-profile ceremony attracted prominent guests from Kenya and Tanzania, with several attendees sharing glimpses of the celebrations on social media.

Kathy’s video has offered a glimpse into the luxurious travel arrangements enjoyed by some of the invited guests, with the private aircraft providing an exclusive alternative to conventional commercial flights.

Bishop Kathy Kiuna gives netizens a glimpse of the luxury private jet she used to travel to Charlene Ruto’s wedding alongside Rev. Julian Kyula. https://t.co/iZgTyJFTlO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.