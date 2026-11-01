Anaogopa Kugongewa! Comedian Terrence Creative ‘confronts’ MP SYLVANUS OSORO for sharing a light moment with his wife MILLY CHEBBY at an event (VIDEO)





Sunday, November 01, 2026 – A video of comedian Terrence Creative seemingly confronting South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro over his interaction with his wife, Milly Chebby, during an event has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the viral clip, Osoro is seen seated next to Milly, who appears to be showing him something on her phone, as Terrence watches their interaction from a short distance, seemingly uncomfortable.

Moments later, the comedian approaches the vocal legislator and appears to remind him that he is not comfortable with the way he is interacting with his wife.

Osoro, seemingly caught off guard, gestures in his defence, suggesting that Milly was the one who initiated the interaction.

However, Terrence appears unmoved and maintains his position.

The MP eventually seems to apologise before turning to face the opposite direction.

Interestingly, Milly's facial expression also caught the attention of viewers, with the content creator appearing visibly displeased by her husband's reaction.

While the clip could have been a scripted comedy skit, it has sparked hilarious reactions, with some netizens jokingly warning men about notorious MPs who start by exchanging contacts before making advances on other people's wives.

Watch the video below.

Every woman has her kind of a Man Wanaume tuko na shida Wengi watadhani ni content 😂😂🙌 https://t.co/MKqg66ERAQ — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) October 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.