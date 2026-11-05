Alikula Hakulipa! A man leaves a lady of the night disoriented and heavily intoxicated! Flees without paying her! Was she drugged? (VIDEO)





Thursday, November 5, 2026 - A lady of the night was captured on camera, causing drama on the streets while appearing disoriented and heavily intoxicated.

The well-endowed woman had met a man at a club, where he reportedly bought her alcohol.

The two are said to have agreed on a paid encounter, with the woman charging him KSh400.

However, the man refused to pay after the encounter and fled, leaving the woman in a visibly distressed state.

Members of the public were seen trying to assist her as she complained about the unpaid money.

Was she also drugged?

Watch the video and be the judge. Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.