A team of 10 specialized doctors attend to the Kakamega Boy whom fake Prophet DAVID OWUOR lied he healed in 2023 after ERIC OMONDI raised Ksh 5.6 million in 48 hours (VIDEO)





Friday, November 13, 2026 - Bryson Makokha, the 17-year-old boy battling a rare skin disease, has finally begun receiving specialised treatment at Luton Hospital after comedian Eric Omondi raised KSh5.6 million in just 48 hours to support his medical journey.

A team of 10 specialised doctors has been assigned to attend to the teenager as they work around the clock to improve his condition and give him a chance at a better life.

Makokha previously opened up about the difficult life he had been living, revealing how he faced stigma and discrimination because of his skin condition.

At one point, the teenager resorted to selling bananas to raise money for his medication while also trying to support his family.

He said many people shunned him because of his appearance, making his daily struggles even more difficult.

Controversial preacher David Owuor also came under scrutiny after claiming to have healed Makokha during a crusade in Nakuru in 2023.

However, the boy's condition reportedly worsened, raising questions about the preacher's healing claims.

Eric Omondi's fundraising campaign has now given the teenager renewed hope, with the millions raised helping facilitate his treatment.

Below is a video of the teenage boy receiving treatment.

Eric Omondi is truly proving to be a blessing to many. In less than 24 hours, he had managed to raise over KSh 6 million towards Bryson's medical treatment. The young boy is now receiving specialised medical care at Luton Hospital, imagine close to 10 specialised doctors reportedly involved in his treatment. Kijana lazima apone. — kox.musªa.Inc (@koxmusaInc_) November 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.