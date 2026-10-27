Woman arrested for attacking her friend after suspecting she was seducing her husband - Causes drama at a police station (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - A woman caused drama at a police station after she was arrested over allegations that she assaulted her friend, whom she suspected of trying to seduce her husband.

In a video circulating on social media, the disgruntled woman is seen confronting police officers after her arrest, insisting that she was justified in protecting her marriage.

According to the woman, she became suspicious after snooping through her husband's phone and discovered messages that her friend had sent him.

Heartbroken by what she considered a betrayal, she confronted her friend, accusing her of attempting to wreck her marriage, before beating her up.

The friend subsequently reported the matter to the police, leading to the woman's arrest.

However, instead of staying calm at the station, the woman confronted the officers, insisting she was innocent and would do everything possible to protect her marriage.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.