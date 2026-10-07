Wife VS Side Chick - MAURYNE OLOO parades photos of her close friend, 55-year-old IRENE, who has wrecked her 22-year marriage! Ogopa Wanawake







Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A woman identified as Mauryne Oloo has taken to social media to call out her close friend, 55-year-old Irene, whom she accuses of wrecking her 22-year marriage.

According to Mauryne, she trusted Irene as a close friend, welcomed her into her family, made her the godmother of her children, and even gave her an opportunity to work in her salon.

She said the two also shared fellowship as choir members in the Catholic Church, making the betrayal even more painful.

“Irene, a 55-year-old woman, I trusted you as my friend, welcomed you into my family, made you the godmother of my children, gave you an opportunity in my salon, and even shared fellowship with you as a choir member in the Catholic Church,” she wrote.

Mauryne said she had gone through a lot while giving birth to her seven children, six through Caesarean section and one through normal delivery.

She questioned how she would explain to her children that their beloved godmother had taken their father away from them.

“How can I explain to my children that their beloved godmother stole their DAD from them?” she lamented.

Mauryne said the affair had left a deep wound after 22 years of marriage, accusing Irene of betraying not only her but an entire family that had welcomed and trusted her.

However, she vowed not to allow the painful experience to destroy her, saying she would rebuild her life and move forward with dignity for the sake of her seven children.

“I leave you, your choices, and everything that happened in God’s hands. He knows the truth, He has seen my tears, and He will give me the strength to rise again,” she added.

Check out her trending post.

Photos of side chick.

2) Disgruntled wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.