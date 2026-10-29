Veteran radio presenter CIRU MUIRURI and family rendered homeless - Prime family land taken over by Somalis and fenced! She cries out and shares video





Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Veteran radio presenter Ciru Muiruri has cried out for help after alleging that her family is being besieged at their prime property along the Thika Superhighway, with a group of people fencing off the land and barricading them inside.

In an emotional appeal shared on social media, Muiruri asked friends and members of the public to help identify a man, a woman and other individuals captured in a video, some of whom concealed their faces.

She accused the OCS, OCPD and DCIO of allowing the group to fence off the property despite the existence of court orders that she claims should protect her family from eviction.

According to Muiruri, the move appears designed to lock her family out if they leave the farm, effectively leaving them unable to access their property freely.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.