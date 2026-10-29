President RUTO issues personal apology to REX MASAI’s family over fatal police shooting during 2024 Gen Z protests

Thursday, October 29, 2026 - President William Ruto has issued a personal apology to the family of Rex Masai, who was killed during the anti-government Gen Z protests in Nairobi in June 2024, as calls for justice and police accountability continue.
The apology was delivered on Thursday by Professor Makau
Mutua, chairperson of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of
Protests and Riots, during a visit to Masai’s mother, Mama Rex Masai, in
Kayole.
In a statement shared on X, the panel confirmed that it had
conveyed both the President’s personal apology and that of the State over the
family’s loss.
“Prof. Makau Mutua, Chair of the Panel, and the Panel
members paid a visit to Mama Rex Masai in Kayole today, delivering the
President's personal apology as well as the State's to the family for their
loss,” the statement read.
Representatives from the Independent Policing Oversight
Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) also
attended the meeting.
The panel said the visit underscored the importance of
justice, healing, national reconciliation and the ongoing compensation process.
However, it did not clarify whether the Masai family had
received compensation.
Masai’s death during protests against the Finance Bill 2024
triggered widespread public outrage and intensified demands for accountability
over alleged police brutality.
A month after his killing, the Office of the Director of
Public Prosecutions said identifying the officer responsible for the fatal
shooting had proved difficult because CCTV footage did not clearly establish
who fired the shot.
An inquest into his death was closed last month, more than two years after the incident, following testimony from a forensic expert who found no evidence of intentional or technical manipulation of the CCTV recordings.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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