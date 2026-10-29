President RUTO issues personal apology to REX MASAI’s family over fatal police shooting during 2024 Gen Z protests





Thursday, October 29, 2026 - President William Ruto has issued a personal apology to the family of Rex Masai, who was killed during the anti-government Gen Z protests in Nairobi in June 2024, as calls for justice and police accountability continue.

The apology was delivered on Thursday by Professor Makau Mutua, chairperson of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and Riots, during a visit to Masai’s mother, Mama Rex Masai, in Kayole.

In a statement shared on X, the panel confirmed that it had conveyed both the President’s personal apology and that of the State over the family’s loss.

“Prof. Makau Mutua, Chair of the Panel, and the Panel members paid a visit to Mama Rex Masai in Kayole today, delivering the President's personal apology as well as the State's to the family for their loss,” the statement read.

Representatives from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) also attended the meeting.

The panel said the visit underscored the importance of justice, healing, national reconciliation and the ongoing compensation process.

However, it did not clarify whether the Masai family had received compensation.

Masai’s death during protests against the Finance Bill 2024 triggered widespread public outrage and intensified demands for accountability over alleged police brutality.

A month after his killing, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said identifying the officer responsible for the fatal shooting had proved difficult because CCTV footage did not clearly establish who fired the shot.

An inquest into his death was closed last month, more than two years after the incident, following testimony from a forensic expert who found no evidence of intentional or technical manipulation of the CCTV recordings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.