Governor SAKAJA’s Tanzanian lover flaunts her engagement ring amid claims he is planning to marry her - She is currently pregnant! He gifted her a house in Karen


Friday, October 23, 2026 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is reportedly in a serious relationship with Tanzanian social media influencer Meghan Lyimo, with reports emerging that he recently got engaged to her.

A photo of the Tanzanian beauty flaunting her expensive engagement ring has surfaced amid claims that she is pregnant with the governor’s child.

A source also revealed that Sakaja gifted her a lavish house in Karen.

It remains to be seen whether he will officially make her his second wife.

See photo.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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