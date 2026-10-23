Governor SAKAJA’s Tanzanian lover flaunts her engagement ring amid claims he is planning to marry her - She is currently pregnant! He gifted her a house in Karen

Friday, October 23, 2026 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is reportedly in a serious relationship with Tanzanian social media influencer Meghan Lyimo, with reports emerging that he recently got engaged to her.
A photo of the Tanzanian
beauty flaunting her expensive engagement ring has surfaced amid claims that
she is pregnant with the governor’s child.
A source also revealed that
Sakaja gifted her a lavish house in Karen.
It remains to be seen whether
he will officially make her his second wife.
See photo.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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