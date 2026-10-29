SHAME! Yala based nurse VINCENT OMWENGA risks a lengthy jail term for preying a 14-year-old girl - See how he lured her through a lift





Thursday, October 29, 2026 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has reviewed an inquiry file submitted by the police concerning allegations that Yala-based nurse Vincent Omwenga preyed on a 14-year-old girl.

According to documents, Omwenga lured the girl after offering her a lift in his vehicle.

The two reportedly met on several occasions, with the nurse even asking her to be his girlfriend.

Omwenga risks a lengthy jail term if he is charged, prosecuted, and ultimately found guilty of the relevant offences.

See the documents

The Kenyan DAILY POST.