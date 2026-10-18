Umaskini Ni Mbaya! See what these petty motorbike-riding thugs were captured on CCTV doing in Mombasa (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 18, 2026 - CCTV captured two motorbike-riding thugs stealing clothes from a shop in a residential area in Mombasa.

In the footage, the suspects are seen arriving on a motorbike and parking outside the shop.

The pillion passenger then alights, grabs the clothes, and quickly boards the motorbike before fleeing with his accomplice.

They committed the theft in a matter of seconds, with the motorbike providing a quick getaway.

Apparently, the suspect who alighted to steal the clothes was unaware that CCTV was capturing their actions.

Watch the footage.

Two motorbike-riding thugs captured on CCTV stealing clothes from a shop in Mombasa. https://t.co/5z59fNf6fv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.