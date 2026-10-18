Umaskini Ni Mbaya! See what these petty motorbike-riding thugs were captured on CCTV doing in Mombasa (VIDEO)

Sunday, October 18, 2026 - CCTV captured two motorbike-riding thugs stealing clothes from a shop in a residential area in Mombasa.
In
the footage, the suspects are seen arriving on a motorbike and parking outside
the shop.
The
pillion passenger then alights, grabs the clothes, and quickly boards the
motorbike before fleeing with his accomplice.
They committed the theft in a matter of seconds, with the
motorbike providing a quick getaway.
Apparently,
the suspect who alighted to steal the clothes was unaware that CCTV was capturing their actions.
Watch
the footage.
Two motorbike-riding thugs captured on CCTV stealing clothes from a shop in Mombasa. https://t.co/5z59fNf6fv— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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