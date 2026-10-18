A resident raises concern over hygiene among tenants at a residential apartment in Nairobi’s Pipeline Estate and shares PHOTOs - Kuna Watu Wachafu Huku Nje







Sunday, October 18, 2026 - A resident has raised concerns over poor hygiene at a residential apartment in Nairobi's Pipeline Estate, sharing photos showing the dirty environment.

In a social media post, the resident said he was passing by the building in the morning when he noticed a Pampers diaper and decided to go upstairs to investigate.

He claimed that he was shocked by what he found on the fifth floor, where several people live.

According to the resident, the apartment is extremely dirty, with garbage being dumped carelessly in different areas instead of being disposed of properly.

He also claimed that the caretaker, whom he described as an elderly man, was not doing enough to address the situation.

The resident further alleged that tenants pay about KSh 5,000 in monthly rent, questioning why basic cleanliness was not being maintained despite the payments.

See photos.



































