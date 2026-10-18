Kenyan lady shocked after arriving in Saudi Arabia to work as a househelp, only to be assigned a job of feeding and washing a giant lizard (Iguana) (PHOTO)





Sunday, October 18, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has left social media users amused after revealing that she was assigned the job of cleaning and feeding a giant lizard(Iguana) after arriving in Saudi Arabia for domestic work.

“Huku Gulf ukisema unataka kazi ya kadama usishangae ukipata bonus ya kuwa zookeeper,” she wrote, joking that someone travelling to work as a househelp could end up doubling as a zookeeper.

She went on to joke that if the employer introduced a crocodile next, they would consider it a promotion without a salary increment.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.