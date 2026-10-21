“Tumekuliana Kwa Gari. Anipee Thao Yangu” - DRAMA as a woman demands payment from a man after MECHI (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - A woman caused drama after confronting a man and demanding payment following a quick paid encounter.

The man picked up the woman on the street and turned his car into a makeshift lodging, promising to pay her KSh 1,000.

Trouble started after he broke his promise and insisted that they had agreed on KSh 500 instead.

In the video, the disgruntled lady is seen confronting the man head-on and demanding that he settle her dues as passersby mill around, watching the unfolding drama.

Moments later, the man speeds off while the woman is still in the car, leaving onlookers shocked.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.