“Tumekuliana Kwa Gari. Anipee Thao Yangu” - DRAMA as a woman demands payment from a man after MECHI (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - A woman caused drama after confronting a man and demanding payment following a quick paid encounter.
The
man picked up the woman on the street and turned his car into a makeshift
lodging, promising to pay her KSh 1,000.
Trouble
started after he broke his promise and insisted that they had agreed on KSh 500
instead.
In
the video, the disgruntled lady is seen confronting the man head-on and
demanding that he settle her dues as passersby mill around, watching the
unfolding drama.
Moments
later, the man speeds off while the woman is still in the car, leaving
onlookers shocked.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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