A Nairobi LADY reads the list of all the men she has infected with HOMA KUBWA - Claims she has infected 150 men (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - A little-known lady has sparked reactions on social media after claiming that she has infected 150 men with “homa kubwa”.

According to the lady, she has had reckless escapades with the men and reportedly kept a list of their names in a notebook.

In a video circulating online, the woman is seen reading out the names of the men she claims to have infected, leaving social media users reacting to her shocking allegations.

The lady claimed that she knowingly infected the men during their encounters.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.