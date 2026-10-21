A Nairobi LADY reads the list of all the men she has infected with HOMA KUBWA - Claims she has infected 150 men (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - A little-known lady has sparked reactions on social media after claiming that she has infected 150 men with “homa kubwa”.
According to the lady, she has had reckless
escapades with the men and reportedly kept a list of their names in a notebook.
In a video circulating online, the woman is
seen reading out the names of the men she claims to have infected, leaving
social media users reacting to her shocking allegations.
The lady claimed that she knowingly infected
the men during their encounters.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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