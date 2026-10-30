Toxic Marriage! Drama as a man and his wife fight in public - Huyu Jamaa Atapelekwa Zayuni Na Bibi (VIDEO)





Friday, October 30, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a man was involved in a physical altercation with his wife in public.

The woman trailed her husband and confronted him as he rode on a motorbike, leading to a scuffle.

She was seen throwing punches at her husband as he fought back, attracting the attention of members of the public.

A crowd gathered around the scene, and instead of intervening to quell the fight, some onlookers cheered them on.

The woman was also heard telling a man who was recording the incident to continue filming and send her the video.

“Chukua unitumie,” she was heard saying as the altercation continued.

Her husband was later seen hopping onto a motorbike in what appeared to be an attempt to flee from the confrontation.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.