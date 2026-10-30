Toxic Marriage! Drama as a man and his wife fight in public - Huyu Jamaa Atapelekwa Zayuni Na Bibi (VIDEO)

Friday, October 30, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a man was involved in a physical altercation with his wife in public.
The
woman trailed her husband and confronted him as he rode on a motorbike, leading
to a scuffle.
She
was seen throwing punches at her husband as he fought back, attracting the
attention of members of the public.
A
crowd gathered around the scene, and instead of intervening to quell the fight,
some onlookers cheered them on.
The
woman was also heard telling a man who was recording the incident to continue
filming and send her the video.
“Chukua
unitumie,” she was heard saying as the altercation continued.
Her
husband was later seen hopping onto a motorbike in what appeared to be an
attempt to flee from the confrontation.
Watch
the video.
Toxic marriage! https://t.co/S8sLcTNhhH— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 30, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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