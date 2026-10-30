





Friday, October 30, 2026 - A flashy young man was involved in an altercation with traffic police officers based at Kasarani Police Station along Kasarani-Mwiki Road over claims that he had broken traffic rules.

A police officer flagged the man down and accused him of failing to properly display his vehicle's number plate.

However, the motorist insisted that he had not broken any traffic rules, arguing that the number plate was displayed on the windscreen.

Trouble started after one of the officers forced himself into the motorist's vehicle.

In the video, the motorist is heard lamenting that the officer had physically assaulted him and damaged his vehicle.

The situation nearly turned physical as the heated argument between the motorist and the officers continued, attracting the attention of onlookers.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.