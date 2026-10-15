Toxic feminists spark outrage with SHOCKING CONFESSIONS about ‘getting rid of baby boys’ pregnancies - ‘No Boys Coming Out of This Mama’ (LOOK)

Thursday, October 15, 2026 - A series of shocking social media confessions from ladies identifying as feminists about terminating pregnancies involving baby boys has sparked outrage online.
One feminist claimed to have terminated pregnancies
involving boys, writing, “I got an ab()rti()n with each boy.”
She further alleged that she told her husband she had
suffered miscarriages before spending a week at a spa.
“No boys coming out of this mama,” she declared.
Another feminist
confessed, “I’ve ab()rted every
boy I’ve ever been pregnant with.”
“I’m either having a
girl or an ab()rti()n,” another feminist stated, triggering mixed reactions.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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