These broke Slay Queens were spotted in a city club waiting for men to buy them drinks - They are same LADIES setting standards online (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 15, 2026 - A video of several slay queens seemingly waiting for men to buy them drinks at a packed city club has sparked reactions online.

In the video, the ladies are seen pretending to take selfies as they sit at a table with no drinks, hoping to lure simps to spend on them.

The video has amused netizens, particularly because these are the same ladies who set high standards on social media, where they flaunt lavish lifestyles mostly funded by men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.