Meet the married woman who cost Mamlaka Chapel Bishop CHARLES NG’ANG’A his Ksh 1.2 million monthly pastoral job after their romantic affair was exposed - Men, control your thirst (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Prominent city bishop Charles Ng’ang’a, the founder of Mamlaka Chapel, is at the centre of online discussions after it emerged that he is fighting to reclaim his position following his dismissal over allegations of gross misconduct.

Ng’ang’a, who earned a gross monthly salary of KSh1.2 million, is seeking reinstatement and more than KSh21 million in salary-related compensation and accrued leave payments.

He accuses church officials of unlawfully suspending him, conducting a flawed disciplinary process, and revoking his ordination.

He was suspended on March 27, 2026, and the church issued him a show-cause notice over alleged gross misconduct in June.

He claims he was not given adequate time to prepare for his disciplinary hearing and that no complainants or witnesses testified in his presence.

The church dismissed him on June 25, with officials reportedly announcing his removal as bishop and revoking his ordination.

His subsequent internal appeal was rejected.

Besides allegations of misusing church funds, the ousted bishop was also accused of having an affair with a congregant’s wife.

The woman has been identified as Eunice Njeri Njihia, reportedly the church administrator.

Her estranged husband went through her phone and discovered private messages between her and the bishop, which suggested they were meeting for romantic encounters, including inside his office.









Below is a photo of the woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.