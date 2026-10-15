Drama at Tsavo Apartments as a LADY accuses security guards of doing the unthinkable to her while drunk (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 15, 2026 - Drama has erupted at Tsavo Apartments after a lady accused security guards of taking advantage of her while she was drunk.

In a video circulating online, the distressed lady is seen screaming at the top of her voice as she confronts the guards over the alleged incident.

The lady claims that she returned to her apartment late at night while heavily intoxicated, believing she was in a safe space.

However, she alleges that the guards took advantage of her vulnerable state instead of ensuring her safety.

In a further twist, she claims that it was not the first time such an incident had happened, alleging that it was the second time she had gone through the ordeal.

She also claims to have evidence to back up her allegations, raising questions about the conduct of the security personnel and the safety of residents at the apartments.

Watch the video.

BREAKING NEWS TSAVO APARTMENTS AT IT AGAIN A lady has accused security guards of sexually assaulting her twice while she was drunk in an incident believed to have happened at one of the Tsavo apartments. She claims to have evidence to back up her allegations and says she was also physically assaulted. — LOCALMAN 🇰🇪 (@Localman254_) October 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.



