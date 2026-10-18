The Kalenjin man who was once arrested and questioned for setting up his own police station buys his wife a brand new Mercedes Benz convertible (PHOTOs)

Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Controversial Uasin Gishu-based businessman Collins Leitich, popularly known as General Chepkulei, has once again flaunted his financial muscles after buying his wife a flashy, brand-new Mercedes-Benz convertible.
Chepkulei shared photos of
the luxury vehicle on social media, accompanied by a sweet message celebrating
his wife.
“She’s home finally. Good for
mama watoto,” he captioned the post.
The businessman previously
came into the limelight after he was arrested and questioned for setting up an unauthorized
police patrol base.
He painted the building in
the official National Police Service (NPS) colours, constructed holding cells
and even modified a Toyota Probox with police lights, sirens and markings.
The fake police station
operated for about six months, handling local complaints, arresting suspects
and conducting patrols before the matter attracted the attention of the
authorities.
His latest purchase has once
again put him in the spotlight, with social media users reacting to the flashy
gift to his wife.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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