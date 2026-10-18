Cry for justice as Kasarani based Gen-Z man kills his girlfriend and sends a video to her mother - He is on the run (PHOTOs)





Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Police are pursuing Nelson Ambia, who is wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Feruz Hussein, in a shocking incident that has left her family seeking justice.

Ambia is accused of suffocating Feruz with a pillow following what was reportedly a minor domestic dispute.

The suspect is said to have recorded a video of his deceased girlfriend and sent it to her family, leaving them devastated by the shocking turn of events.

The suspect has also threatened to kill Feruz's younger siblings, Shadia, 19, and Malik, 15, raising further concerns about their safety.

According to the information provided, Ambia was reportedly spotted earlier today in Kakamega County as efforts to trace him continued.

The matter was reported at Sunton Police Station in Kasarani Sub-County under OB No. 37 of September 30, 2026.

The family is now seeking justice for Feruz as the suspect remains wanted in connection with the killing.

See photos of the suspect and more details from former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.



















