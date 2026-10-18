An Indian businessman living in Kenya captured on camera performing rituals on his brand new trucks - VIDEO sparks an online buzz (WATCH)





Sunday, October 18, 2026 - An Indian businessman has left social media users talking after a video emerged showing him performing rituals on his brand-new trucks.

In the video, which was seemingly recorded without his knowledge, the businessman is seen carrying out the rituals at the Sino Trucks company headquarters along Mombasa Road, where he had gone to purchase the multi-million-shilling trucks.

The bizarre act quickly caught the attention of social media users, with the clip sparking mixed reactions online.

While some questioned the practice, others came to the businessman’s defence, arguing that such rituals are common in some Indian communities and are performed to seek blessings, good fortune and protection for new purchases.

Watch the video and reactions from social media users.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.