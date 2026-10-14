Students from Kaptumo Kenya Medical Training College flaunt Ksh 1,000 given to them to attend RUTO’s roadside rally during his visit - Ground is tough (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - Students from Kaptumo Kenya Medical Training College have sparked an online buzz after claiming that they were given KSh 1,000 each to attend President William Ruto’s roadside rally during his meet-the-people and development tour in Nandi County.

The students were all smiles as they flaunted the banknotes shortly after Ruto left the area, with the incident captured in a video that has since attracted attention on social media.

“Ni masaa ya maokoto,” the students were heard saying in the clip, seemingly making light of the money they claimed to have received.

Critics have used the clip to suggest that Ruto’s popularity may be waning, arguing that it would be a major political headache if locals in areas traditionally considered his strongholds had to be bribed to attend rallies.





Watch the video below and reactions from social media users.

Students of Kaptumo KMTC flaunting the 1k they were paid by Ruto to attend his Rally. Paying people Hata nyumbani. Sifuna the 6th https://t.co/A3slBFISBg — Yoko (@Kibet_bull) October 14, 2026









The Kenyan DAILY POST.