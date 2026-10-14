Go and be happy, even if it’s without me - Heartbroken Kalenjin man tells his ex-girlfriend after dumping him for another man! Simps see dust (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - A heartbroken Kalenjin man identified as Kiptoo has left social media users talking after sharing an emotional message directed at his ex-girlfriend following their breakup.

In the post shared on his Facebook page, Kiptoo expressed his pain while wishing his former lover happiness, even if it meant moving on without him.

“Go and be happy, even if it's without me. Part of me will always wait where we left our smiles. Goodbye, my forever person,” the emotional message reads.

The heartbreaking words have sparked reactions online, with many interpreting the message as a sign of a man struggling to let go of someone he once considered his forever partner.

Check out the trending post.