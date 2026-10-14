Kijana Ametekwa - Netizens react to a video of a millennial lady goofing around with her Gen-Z boyfriend - Soko Ni Mbaya





Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - Social media users have been left talking after a video showing a millennial woman goofing around with her Gen-Z boyfriend surfaced online, sparking hilarious reactions.

The video has attracted attention, with netizens joking that the shortage of men has reached alarming levels, forcing some older women to turn their attention to younger men.

“Scarcity ya wanaume, mpaka wamama wameanza kuteka machokosh,” one social media user joked, suggesting that the dating market has become tough.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.