Struggles of living in a hostel! A tenant records a video of a LADY screaming loudly during MECHI! Huyu Alipata Ndume

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - A nosy tenant has shared a video highlighting the struggles of living in a hostel, where enjoying a quiet night is not always guaranteed.

In the video making rounds online, a woman is heard screaming loudly in the middle of the night during “mechi”, leaving other tenants with an unexpected late-night disturbance.

The incident has sparked amusement online, with social media users joking about the challenges of sharing living spaces where privacy can be limited, and neighbours can hear almost everything happening in adjacent rooms.

For hostel residents, such incidents are a reminder that living in close quarters comes with its fair share of drama, especially when some neighbours appear to forget that other people are trying to sleep.

Below is the trending video here: Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.