Gen Z man shares a VIDEO asking his boss at Apec Consortium Limited in Westlands for MECHI - And she agrees! (WATCH)





Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - A Gen Z man is trending online after sharing a video showing him boldly approaching his female boss at the workplace and asking her for “mechi.”

The daring young man, who works at Apec Consortium Limited, a construction company based in Westlands, is seen walking into his boss’s office before turning the conversation into a flirtatious exchange.

In the video, the man opens up to his boss, telling her that he has always had a soft spot for her, leaving her smiling at his unexpected confession.

“You know you joke too much,” the boss responds with a smile.

However, the young man does not back down.

He goes ahead and makes his intentions clear, asking his boss for “mechi”.

At first, the woman appears to play hard to get, seemingly amused by her employee’s bold move.

But things take an interesting turn when she agrees, telling him to look for her after work.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.