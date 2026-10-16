Socialite HUDDAH MONROE reveals why she fears taking money from Kenyan men – “Naogopa kukula pesa ya mwanaume Mkenya”





Friday, October 16, 2026 - Kenyan socialite and entrepreneur Huddah Monroe has opened up about why she is hesitant to accept money from Kenyan men.

In a statement shared on Friday, October 16, 2026, the beauty entrepreneur said she fears that accepting money from a man could leave her feeling indebted to him, making her prefer to avoid such arrangements altogether.

“Hakuna pesa naogopa kukula pesa ya mwanaume Mkenya; huwa naona huyo mwanaume anaweza nitafuta juu nilikula pesa yake,” Huddah said.

She further suggested that she would rather keep her relationships casual, enjoying herself without the pressure of marriage and starting a family.

“Juu naogopa huwa naona wacha hiyo story iishe tu hapo, tukunywe pombe na amani mambo ya family na kuanza familia sitaki tafuta madem wengine,” she added.

Huddah also claimed that Kenyan men frequently bring up marriage and children early in their interactions with her, leaving her feeling pressured to settle down.

“Alafu hapo Kenya nikikutana na mwanamume kitu ya kwanza ni ‘Huddah tuowane, Huddah utanizalia lini, aki nipee katoto, nipee kamoja,’ yani kila siku unazalishwa,” she pointed out.

Her remarks come days after she sparked debate with her views on generosity and wealth, arguing that generous men tend to prosper financially while stingy men struggle.

“If I were a man, I’d be wealthy as F because I’m generous as F too. Stingy men seem to always be poor, though,” she stated.

Huddah added that women can also contribute to men's financial success through valuable ideas and insights.

“Feminine energy isn’t to be played with. The ideas I have in my head on how a man can multiply his money is insane,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.