Keja Inakaa Club - VIDEO of a Gen-Z man’s pimped crib sparks an online buzz

Friday, October 16, 2026 - A Gen-Z man has left social media users talking after sharing a video of his pimped crib, which resembles a nightclub.
The
young man has installed globe lights inside the tiny house and added a heavy
music system, turning his humble abode into what looks like a mini nightclub.
Interestingly,
his unique setup appears to be attracting ladies like a magnet, with a woman
spotted seated on the bed as he recorded the video.
Watch the trending clip.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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