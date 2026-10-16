Keja Inakaa Club - VIDEO of a Gen-Z man’s pimped crib sparks an online buzz







Friday, October 16, 2026 - A Gen-Z man has left social media users talking after sharing a video of his pimped crib, which resembles a nightclub.

The young man has installed globe lights inside the tiny house and added a heavy music system, turning his humble abode into what looks like a mini nightclub.

Interestingly, his unique setup appears to be attracting ladies like a magnet, with a woman spotted seated on the bed as he recorded the video.

Watch the trending clip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.