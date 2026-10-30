SHOCK as it emerges that Mombasa-based lady ROSELYN MCHUNA was poisoned after threatening to expose an MP she had been dating following their break-up







Friday, October 30, 2026 - Mombasa-based lady Roselyn Mchuna has been trending after it emerged that she was poisoned after hosting her friends for a birthday party earlier this year, leaving her bedridden with severe brain damage.

According to fresh details, a Member of Parliament is reported to have masterminded the poisoning.

She was reportedly dating the MP, and when they parted ways, she threatened to expose him.

The MP used one of Roselyn’s friends to poison her.

Before Mchuna fell ill, she was living a lavish lifestyle and running a chain of Airbnbs.

After the suspected poisoning, she was rushed to hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had suffered severe brain damage, estimated at 50 per cent, leaving her unable to speak, walk, see or eat normally.

Roselyn spent months in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as her family struggled to come to terms with the devastating turn of events.

Her family is said to have reported the incident as attempted murder, but no one has been summoned or arrested in connection with the suspected poisoning.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.