SHOCK as it emerges that Governor SAKAJA collected Ksh 120 million bribe to approve the collapsed Eastleigh building - Babu Owino posts evidence





Sunday, October 25, 2026 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has accused Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of misleading the public after claiming that the building that collapsed in Eastleigh was not approved by the county government.

According to the vocal MP, the building was approved for construction on February 13, 2024.

Babu went on to allege that Sakaja received a bribe of KSh 120 million to approve the construction of the high-rise building.

“Sakaja LIED to Kenyans that the building that collapsed in Eastleigh had NO APPROVAL, yet he approved the construction.

"I have posted the approval that was done on 13th February, 2024.

“This is a big joke from the incompetent Sakaja. He must take responsibility for this tragedy after collecting a bribe of 120 million,” Babu tweeted.

Sakaja had earlier claimed that the 18-storey building had not been approved for construction by the Nairobi County Government or the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

Babu’s claims have raised questions about the building’s approval process and accountability following the collapse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.