Monday, October 5, 2026 - A sombre mood has engulfed Segerot village in Chepalungu, Bomet County, after a man killed his wife before taking his own life in a suspected domestic dispute.
The
body of the woman, identified as Viola Kirui, who was in her 40s, was
discovered lying on a bed inside the couple’s home, while her husband’s body
was found hanging from a tree within the compound.
According
to Cheboin Sub-location Assistant Chief Daisy Sawe, the man, who was also in
his 40s and worked as a nurse at Longisa County Referral Hospital, is suspected
of having strangled his wife, a teacher, before hanging himself.
A
suspected injectable substance was reportedly found inside the bedroom where
Viola's body was discovered.
The
assistant chief said the couple had allegedly been experiencing frequent
disagreements, with relatives occasionally intervening to help resolve their
differences.
Police officers from Bomet Central Police Station visited the scene and moved the bodies to Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary, where postmortems are expected to be conducted as investigations into the incident continue
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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