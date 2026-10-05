



Monday, October 5, 2026 - A sombre mood has engulfed Segerot village in Chepalungu, Bomet County, after a man killed his wife before taking his own life in a suspected domestic dispute.

The body of the woman, identified as Viola Kirui, who was in her 40s, was discovered lying on a bed inside the couple’s home, while her husband’s body was found hanging from a tree within the compound.

According to Cheboin Sub-location Assistant Chief Daisy Sawe, the man, who was also in his 40s and worked as a nurse at Longisa County Referral Hospital, is suspected of having strangled his wife, a teacher, before hanging himself.

A suspected injectable substance was reportedly found inside the bedroom where Viola's body was discovered.

The assistant chief said the couple had allegedly been experiencing frequent disagreements, with relatives occasionally intervening to help resolve their differences.

Police officers from Bomet Central Police Station visited the scene and moved the bodies to Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary, where postmortems are expected to be conducted as investigations into the incident continue

The Kenyan DAILY POST.